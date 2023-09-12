Spireites Women put five goals past Sheffield United CFW​

Chesterfield were in great form.

Following a defeat during their opening game of the season, Chesterfield FC Women travelled to Sheffield determined to bounce back and kick start their season. This included two debutants who were included in the starting eleven.

The determination was evident straight from kick off as the Spireites came out on the front foot and possession soon paid off when Chloe Foster opened the scoring after breaking through the defence and burying the ball into the top left corner.

With Chesterfield seeing a lot of the ball, two goals quickly followed. The first came through Foster, who coolly converted from the penalty spot before then putting in a killer cross for Lexie Butterworth to skilfully take the ball down with her first touch and slot the ball past the keeper with her second.

United pulled a goal back early in the second-half but Foster soon scored from the penalty spot and secured her hat-trick.

Foster then secured the win after great work from Lucy Graham, who split the defenders with a perfectly timed through ball.