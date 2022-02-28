The experienced striker was loaned out to the National League North club for one month in January but after making three appearances the 39-year-old injured his knee.

Spireites assistant manager, Danny Webb, said today: "His loan has finished now and he is back. He is back running today. He could be an important part for us now especially with all these players out.

"The gaffer has said he wants to get to know this group, wants to give them a chance. Whether you have been in the frame or not, you are in the frame now because we have not got many players. I can’t speak for the manager but I would imagine that Nathan would be staying put.”

Nathan Tyson is back at the Spireites after his loan spell at Alfreton Town.

Fellow striker Stefan Payne is on loan at National League South side Havant & Waterlooville but Webb said he did not know whether Chesterfield has an option to recall him.

“I don’t know the ins and outs of the agreement with Havant because obviously the situation with the manager here was the priority at that time,” Webb explained.

Forward Danny Rowe has not played since October due to a health issue and there is no further update on him.

Webb told the DT: “That is a really difficult one. I think we are still waiting for certain people to get back to us and there are lots of people to go through to get answers so that is a tough one to answer at the minute.”

In other news, Webb confirmed Melvin Minter is not injured. Young goalkeeper Dylan Wharton got the nod over him for a place on the bench against Wrexham.