Chesterfield’s FA Cup tie against Portsmouth will have some extra ‘spice’ because of the links between the two clubs.

The Spireites host League One leaders Pompey in the first round of the competition next month.

Paul Cook, Gary Roberts, Tom Naylor and Michael Jacobs all have connections with the Fratton Park club so it has all the ingredients for an exciting cup tie.

“Very pleased,” coach Danny Webb said when asked for his reaction to the draw.

Gary Roberts in action for Portsmouth. Picture: Getty.

"It is a difficult one because some people might say you would like a so-called lesser team to enhance your chances of getting through to round two and three. But it is nice to get a big club nice and early because we are going for promotion. I think it ticks a lot of boxes.

"It is a game we believe we can win, knowing that we are underdogs, which makes a nice change.

"It will be a packed house against a really strong team. The gaffer, Gary and a few players have got links there as well so that adds a bit more spice maybe to it.

"If we win, great, and if we don’t we focus on the league. We will certainly go into it trying to cause an upset.

"John (Mousinho) and his staff will certainly know what they are coming into here. They will know it will be a real tough game.”

Before Pompey, Chesterfield have got some important league games coming up so they are keen for it not to become a distraction.