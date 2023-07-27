The troubled Shrimpers have been issued with a winding-up order over an unpaid £275,000 tax bill, have been under a transfer embargo since September and until this week general office staff had not been paid for three months.

Fans have been protesting outside the home of owner Ron Martin, who put the club up for sale in March.

There were serious doubts about whether Southend would be allowed to start the new 2023/2024 season but the National League has given them the green light.

Southend United have been given the green light to start the new season. (Photo by Jacques Feeney/Getty Images)

The National League has warned the club that the HMRC tax bill must be paid in full at the next court hearing on August 23 and that all football creditors must be paid on time during the new season. If they fail to do so, they will be issued with an ‘immediate’ and ‘automatic’ 10 points deduction.

In a statement, the National League said: “Following extensive and positive dialogue, including sight of suitable evidence provided by the club, appropriate steps are being made by the club to satisfy the league and secure its participation in the 2023/24 Vanarama National League season.

"The club has now cleared the debts owed to football creditors and as such the league has issued a licence for the club to participate in the 2023/24 season.

"The league has made it clear to the club the importance that not only the current debt is settled but the club operates in a manner that ensures they operate sustainably moving forward.”

Chesterfield are due to play Southend away on November 18 and at home on January 27.