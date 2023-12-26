News you can trust since 1855
Solihull Moors v Chesterfield LIVE: Predicted Spireites line-up, referee and odds ahead of National League clash

Boxing Day football takes the Spireites to fourth-placed Solihull Moors (3pm).
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 26th Dec 2023, 09:12 GMT
Updated 26th Dec 2023, 09:12 GMT
Solihull Moors v Chesterfield - live updates.Solihull Moors v Chesterfield - live updates.
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and he will bring you all the build-up, team news and match updates.

Solihull Moors 0 v 0 Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES (3pm)

09:10 GMT

Our Spireites predicted line-up

We'll go for two changes with Mike Jones and Joe Quigley replacing Darren Oldaker and Will Grigg just to freshen the starting XI up.

Tyrer; Sheckleford, Palmer, Grimes, Freckleton; Jones, Naylor; Colclough, Banks, Dobra; Quigley.

Subs: King, Oldaker, Jacobs, Berry, Grigg.

09:07 GMT

Spireites injury news

Tyrone Williams (thigh) is set to return to full training shortly but today will come too soon for him.

Other than him, Chesterfield are believed to have a fully fit squad to choose from.

09:04 GMT

Home struggles

Solihull have only won four out of 12 on their home turf and they have lost all of their last three at Damson Park.

They sit fourth in the table, but are a huge 19 points behind the Spireites.

09:03 GMT

Moors' dangerman

Is Josh Kelly, who has scored 11 goals in 22 games this season.

09:02 GMT

Match officials

Referee: James Durkin

Assistant referee: Williams Cavanagh

Assistant referee: Matthew Bacon

Fourth official: George Warren

09:01 GMT

Odds

Solihull Moors: 19/4

Draw: 10/3

Chesterfield: 4/9

(Sky Bet)

09:00 GMT

Merry Christmas!

You can't beat Boxing Day football!

We're off to Damson Park for Chesterfield's trip to Solihull Moors.

Stay tuned!

