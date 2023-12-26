Solihull Moors v Chesterfield LIVE: Predicted Spireites line-up, referee and odds ahead of National League clash
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and he will bring you all the build-up, team news and match updates.
Solihull Moors 0 v 0 Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES (3pm)
Our Spireites predicted line-up
We'll go for two changes with Mike Jones and Joe Quigley replacing Darren Oldaker and Will Grigg just to freshen the starting XI up.
Tyrer; Sheckleford, Palmer, Grimes, Freckleton; Jones, Naylor; Colclough, Banks, Dobra; Quigley.
Subs: King, Oldaker, Jacobs, Berry, Grigg.
Spireites injury news
Tyrone Williams (thigh) is set to return to full training shortly but today will come too soon for him.
Other than him, Chesterfield are believed to have a fully fit squad to choose from.
Home struggles
Solihull have only won four out of 12 on their home turf and they have lost all of their last three at Damson Park.
They sit fourth in the table, but are a huge 19 points behind the Spireites.
Moors' dangerman
Is Josh Kelly, who has scored 11 goals in 22 games this season.
Match officials
Referee: James Durkin
Assistant referee: Williams Cavanagh
Assistant referee: Matthew Bacon
Fourth official: George Warren
Odds
Solihull Moors: 19/4
Draw: 10/3
Chesterfield: 4/9
(Sky Bet)
Merry Christmas!
You can't beat Boxing Day football!
We're off to Damson Park for Chesterfield's trip to Solihull Moors.
Stay tuned!