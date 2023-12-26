Solihull Moors manager Andy Whing.

The hosts grabbed two goals in four first-half minutes and then defended for their lives after the break.

Whing said: “I am delighted with the result. It was a tough game.

"I think in the first six or seven minutes I don’t think we started too well in terms of wanting to press them and being aggressive. But then for the first goal we have pressed them really well and won the ball back and scored a really good goal. And then we went on the front-foot. I thought we were outstanding in the first-half.”

Chesterfield had a goal ruled out, a decent penalty appeal rejected, hit the post twice and had efforts cleared off the line, blocked and saved as they totally dominated the second-half but they could not find the back of the net.

Whing, a former Spireites loanee, continued: "They are a quality team, they are always going to get chances, we lived a charmed life probably a little bit in the second-half, but we deserved that by the way we have dug in.

"They (Chesterfield) deserve as much respect in the world. They have been absolutely fantastic. But I felt a lot of teams sat off them, they are really good players, and they will pick you off. I wanted us to be really aggressive and in their faces. We had spells in the second-half where we broke and did really. It is a great three points.”

The two teams clash again in Derbyshire on New Year’s Day.