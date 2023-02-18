Solihull Moors boss Neal Ardley gives verdict on 'tough' Chesterfield draw

The Moors, who lost in the play-off-final last season, are midtable this term and had lost five on the bounce at home in the league.

It finished goalless on Saturday but it was the Spireites who had the better chances.

“It was a tough game,” Ardley said.

Neal Ardley, manager of Solihull Moors.

“In the first-half we got lots wrong and caused our own problems but we defended our box really well.

“In the second-half we had a couple of moments but we knew we would have to hang in there at times because they were very attack-minded.

“A clean sheet means a lot because in the last couple of weeks we have tried to put a defensive mindset into the group.

“In the end they had two big men up front and were flying their full-backs forward and we had to dig in and maybe catch them on the break because that was the nature of the game.”

Solihull did have one massive chance in the second-half when Josh Kelly went through one-on-one after a mistake by Ash Palmer but he put it wide.