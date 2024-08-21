​Sobering night for young Matlock side at Worksop

Nicky Law (right) and assistant Martin Foster (left), pictured against Hyde on Saturday, endured a tough night at Worksop. Photo: Michael South.

​Matlock Town’s difficult start to the season continued on Tuesday night as ruthless Worksop Town ran out 8-0 winners at Sandy Lane.

​A Gladiators side that were already missing experienced skipper and centre-half Shaun Brisley found themselves two down at half-time, things then exacerbated by a red card for another centre-half, Josh Ashman, early in the second-half.

Add to that a dislocated jaw for Sam Essien – one of the brighter sparks in the campaign so far – that forced his withdrawal after an hour, and it proved an entirely miserable night for Matlock that ended in their joint-record defeat.

Worksop controlled things from the off, Vaughan Redford shooting straight at keeper Rogan Ravenhill and Liam Hughes having the first of three first-half headers where he was largely unchallenged miss the target.

The hosts then went in front on 19 minutes, a soft free-kick given away out on the right seeing the ball delivered into the penalty area where Josh Wilde got a touch to guide ball past Ravenhill.

Hughes saw his other two headers go close before a rare Matlock break saw Joe West’s long ball find Liam Hardy but he was crowded out just as he was about to pull the trigger close to goal.

And despite Matlock then enjoying a relatively bright spell, the second Worksop goal came three minutes before half-time when Aleks Starcenko netted from close range after a header back across goal.

The second-half then proved to be a horror show for the Gladiators.

First, Starcenko netted his second goal with a low drive from the edge of the penalty area.

Two minutes later Ashman was sent off after pulling back Luke Hall as he was about to shoot into an empty net with Ravenhill out of the equation, Hughes stepping up and seeing Ravenhill save his initial penalty but being able to smash home the rebound.

Another two minutes on, Essien went down following an accidental collision and, similarly to defender Charlie Oglesby a week earlier against Whitby, suffered a facial injury that forced his withdrawal – it later transpiring that his jaw had been fractured.

On 61 minutes, Worksop got their fifth as Hamza Bencherif headed home from a corner, then sub Jordan Burrow also netted in similar fashion ten minutes later.

Barely 90 seconds after that, Regan Hutchinson’s deflected effort made it seven.

James Morris saw a header saved by Tommy Taylor in a rare opening for the Gladiators, but with ten minutes left Hall had time and space to smash home an eighth for Worksop and put the seal on a thoroughly miserable evening for the visitors.

Despite the mitigating circumstances, without which the evening might have been a little less painful, it remains evident Matlock are in need of a considerable overhaul already if they’re to have a chance of avoiding being cut adrift early on, one point from their opening four games not insurmountable but with a double-header in store over the Bank Holiday weekend, it will need heads to be lifted quickly.