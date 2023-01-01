The Iron took the lead on 20 minutes but were behind at half-time and then conceded two more late goals.

Scunthorpe were always in the game until the final minutes and did not look like a team who were rock-bottom after just one win in 16.

"I didn't think it was a 4-1 type of game if I'm honest,” Nelson told Scunthorpe United’s official club website. “We stayed right in the game at 2-1 up until the last seven minutes and gave a sloppy free-kick away, though fair play to the lad (Jeff King) because he's stuck it right in the top corner.

Scunthorpe United interim manager Michael Nelson.

"We've got to work a little bit harder and not be as sloppy to give a free-kick away. Then I don't know how you legislate for the fourth goal really.

"We needed to be solid and disciplined, but seven minutes after scoring they equalised. We're trying to work as hard as we can on the training pitch to rectify things but it's the same problems that have crept in.

"We were still in the game. Obviously at home, Chesterfield will dominate the ball and they had a lot of possession but I think we kept ourselves in the game, right up until they scored the third goal.

"We had a couple of attacks in the second-half where their fans got a little bit nervy, but our quality just wasn't there.”

He added:"We had a couple of chances down the side of the box where the deliveries in were just not good enough, going out for a goal kick. Our quality in the final third wasn't good enough today.

"Fair play to the lads for sticking at it but I just didn't think we managed the key moments of the game well enough today.

