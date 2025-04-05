Jenson Metcalfe in action against Tranmere Rovers.Jenson Metcalfe in action against Tranmere Rovers.
'Sloppy' - our Chesterfield player ratings from Tranmere Rovers hammering

By Liam Norcliffe
Published 5th Apr 2025, 19:23 BST
Chesterfield conceded four times in the second-half as they were hammered 4-0 by lowly Tranmere Rovers.

Here are our player ratings from the game...

Deservedly received plenty of praise for his recent performances but his error - a loose punch - allowed Tranmere to open the scoring in this one. Might be disappointed to have been beaten at his near post for the third and his parry went straight to Finley for the fourth.

1. Ryan Boot 4

Deservedly received plenty of praise for his recent performances but his error - a loose punch - allowed Tranmere to open the scoring in this one. Might be disappointed to have been beaten at his near post for the third and his parry went straight to Finley for the fourth. Photo: Cameron Smith

Had a chance to give Chesterfield the lead in the first-half when he met Olakigbe's cross at the back post but it was saved. He did lots of good things on the ball but he was also caused plenty of problems by lively winger Patrick, who escaped him for the second goal.

2. Liam Mandeville 5

Had a chance to give Chesterfield the lead in the first-half when he met Olakigbe's cross at the back post but it was saved. He did lots of good things on the ball but he was also caused plenty of problems by lively winger Patrick, who escaped him for the second goal. Photo: Tina Jenner

He was solid at times in defending his box as he cut out crosses and got back to clear one off the line. But he also probably could have done better for the second goal and definitely could have for the fourth.

3. Ash Palmer 5

He was solid at times in defending his box as he cut out crosses and got back to clear one off the line. But he also probably could have done better for the second goal and definitely could have for the fourth. Photo: Tina Jenner

Lost first contact in the box for the first goal, got his feet in a tangle for the second and Davison ran away from him for the third.

4. Jamie Grimes 4

Lost first contact in the box for the first goal, got his feet in a tangle for the second and Davison ran away from him for the third. Photo: Brian Eyre

