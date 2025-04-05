'Sloppy' - our Chesterfield player ratings from Tranmere Rovers hammering

Here are our player ratings from the game...
1. Ryan Boot 4
Deservedly received plenty of praise for his recent performances but his error - a loose punch - allowed Tranmere to open the scoring in this one. Might be disappointed to have been beaten at his near post for the third and his parry went straight to Finley for the fourth. Photo: Cameron Smith
2. Liam Mandeville 5
Had a chance to give Chesterfield the lead in the first-half when he met Olakigbe's cross at the back post but it was saved. He did lots of good things on the ball but he was also caused plenty of problems by lively winger Patrick, who escaped him for the second goal. Photo: Tina Jenner
3. Ash Palmer 5
He was solid at times in defending his box as he cut out crosses and got back to clear one off the line. But he also probably could have done better for the second goal and definitely could have for the fourth. Photo: Tina Jenner
4. Jamie Grimes 4
Lost first contact in the box for the first goal, got his feet in a tangle for the second and Davison ran away from him for the third. Photo: Brian Eyre
