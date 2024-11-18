Sleaford manager remains positive

Ben Robson netted Sleaford's consolation goal.

​Sleaford Town’s winless United Counties League Premier Division North run continued on Saturday afternoon as they were defeated 2-1 by AFC Mansfield at the Forest Town Arena.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​Two second-half goals from Kaylum Mitchell and Cian Zamboglou were enough to give the hosts an unassailable 2-0 lead with Ben Robson’s thumping header to half arrears arriving just too late for the Greens to force a significant change in the direction of the points.

Giving debuts to goalkeeper Harrison Leech and forward Nathan Brettoner, Sleaford went behind on 53 minutes when Jack Gibbs’ corner was thrust back into the area for Mitchell to hammer home the opener.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The second came on 70 minutes, Zamboglou the beneficiary of a hopeful ball forward, beating Leech to the punch and ultimately lobbing to the net.

Robson gave the Greens a glimmer of hope in the fourth minute of stoppage time, thumping Ben Ashall’s corner into the net to give the final few minutes a real edge – though it was ultimately one that the Greens could not ultimately take advantage of as the Bulls held out well to secure the points.

Boss Matt Evans told the club’s media afterwards: “I think the performance was better than the last time we played them.

"We’re moving in the right direction in terms of how we’ve developed. I don’t want to say we’re unlucky but we had a shot hit one of our players and a shot saved by the keeper that hit the bar and went out, so we’re getting in the right areas and Robbo scoring made us all feel better but it doesn’t mean as much given they scored two.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A tough test awaits this weekend as Sleaford welcome leaders Eastwood CFC for a 3pm kick-off on Saturday.

Daryll Thomas and Martin Ball’s men are two points clear at the top, Sleaford sitting in 14th on 21 points, ten clear of the relegation zone.