Skegness see game fall to the rain

​Skegness Town found themselves with a weekend off after their game at Shirebrook Town on Saturday was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

​The match was one of several called off thanks to the widespread poor weather caused by Storm Darragh, although three games did survive in the UCL Premier North.

None of the results from those games altered Skegness’s league position of 14th, with Chris Rawlinson’s men being seven points clear of the relegation zone but having up to four games in hand on most of the teams above them.

They will be hoping for a return to action this weekend when they visit Boston Town, who were one of those to play last weekend as they ran out 3-0 winners over Hucknall Town to move up to seventh place, just two points off the play-off places with games in hand.

Rawlinson said: “Obviously it’s frustrating not to play again – that’s two out of the last three Saturdays now – and we worked out there are 17 or 18 Saturdays left this season and we still have 21 games to play, so if we get a cold winter we could be in a bit of bother and having lots of midweek games, but it is what it is at this level of football.

"We now have another local derby on a Saturday against Boston, which given some of the midweek trips we’ll now have to make given the postponements, we felt could have been moved to midweek, but it should be great as Boston have been in great form since the change of manager and have a really good side.

"With us being stop-start it’s a bit tricky and our away form isn’t brilliant, but we’ll be fresh. I think by the time we play them, Boston will have played five games in two weeks whereas we’ll only have played one.

"So we’ll be fit and raring to go. As a manager, my own record against Boston is awful with only one win and six defeats, so that has to change and we need to get back on track, hopefully backed by a good travelling support from Skegness.”

