Skegness boss is staying positive despite tough start

​Chris Rawlinson says he’s confident his Skegness Town side will find their feet soon despite a disappointing start to the league season.

​Two league defeats were added to by an FA Cup loss at home to Newark & Sherwood last weekend, as a new-look Skegness have struggled to find form early on.

But Rawlinson is remaining upbeat and believes things will click into gear as the team gets more familiar with a new tactical system, and each other.

He said: “It’s obviously not been the start to the season we wanted. Having said that, Heanor was a tough place to go for the first game and we were the better side in the second-half against a team that’s now won three out of three, then against Boston who are also unbeaten, we deserved something out of the game even with ten men for an hour apart from an error and a bad miss.

"Then on Saturday we were missing key players which was down to me really, but with Hobbins going off and Waters and Baker being away, it was very much a makeshift back four with not many options.

"But we went 2-0 down to two very simple goals and gave it a good go in the second-half, got a goal back, and we were on top but then another error and suddenly we were 3-1 down.

"We’ve lost a lot of the more dominant players from last year and replaced them with a more attacking approach in mind, and it’s going to take a little bit of time.

"Maybe the squad mix isn’t right which is something I’ll have to look at and perhaps a couple of additions are needed.

"The opportunities we’re creating are great, we’ve just got to take them and we’ve got to be better in the box, especially from set plays.

"It’s massively disappointing to lose in the FA Cup, albeit to another side who are unbeaten so far, but it’s been a tough start even having had two home games.

Next up is the visit of newly-promoted Shirebrook Town on Saturday, before the Lilywhites go to Wisbech Town on Tuesday.

Rawlinson said: "It will come. We’ve only played three games and can soon turn things round in the upcoming games.

"The next two have almost become must-win games already but there’s no reason why we can’t. We’ll train hard and go out to play with positivity, togetherness, pace and excitement and hopefully kick-start our season.”