Sixteen match officials promoted from National League to EFL

Several National League referees and match officials have been promoted to the Football League for next season - including one from Derbyshire.
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 31st May 2023, 14:05 BST- 1 min read
Updated 31st May 2023, 14:05 BST

Eight referees and eight assistants will be officiating games in League One and League Two for the 2023/2024 campaign.

The referees to move up are Ben Atkinson, Matt Corlett, Ed Duckworth, Scott Jackson, Jacob Miles, Scott Simpson, Scott Tallis and Derbyshire’s Danny Middleton.

Corlett was the referee for Chesterfield’s play-off final defeat to Notts County, awarding Andy Dallas an early penalty.

Referee Matt Corlett, who awarded Chesterfield a penalty in the play-off final, has been promoted to the EFL.
Referee Matt Corlett, who awarded Chesterfield a penalty in the play-off final, has been promoted to the EFL.
And joining them are assistant referees Karl Buckley, Shaun Farrer, Jack Forder, Andrew Hickman, Callum Jones, Stuart Kane, Daniel Robinson and Ryan Williams.

The standard of officiating in the National League has been heavily criticised in the past but this perhaps shows there has been an improvement this season.

But with these officials going up a level it may leave some concerned about what the standard might be like next term.

Announcing the news, the Professional Game Match Officials Limited, said: “PGMOL is delighted to announce the promotions of sixteen officials to the National Group for the 2023/24 season. Following their promotions, these officials will primarily operate on Sky Bet League One and Sky Bet LeagueTwo fixtures.”

Derbyshire FA added: “A huge congratulations to Derbyshire FA referee Danny Middleton on his promotion to the National Group for next season.”

Related topics:DerbyshireEFLNational LeagueBen AtkinsonLeague OneLeague Two