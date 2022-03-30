The Spireites have had a fantastic campaign, losing just five matches, but it might not be enough to see them promoted back to the Football League.
The title race is over with Stockport County running away with it, but there is still an opportunity for glory through the play-offs if they can secure a top seven finish.
It’s been a rollercoaster at times, and there will still be plenty of twists and turns to come.
So which players have contributed the most to the season so far?
Here are our six contenders for Chesterfield’s player of the year….
1. Scott Loach
He's had his critics at times this season but the stats don't lie. The 33-year-old has recorded 15 clean sheets in 36 league appearances, and has 16 in all competitions. His form has earned him a call-up to the England C squad. Probably best described as steady rather than flash, and there's nothing wrong with that.
Photo: Justin Setterfield
2. Jeff King
The full-back has racked up some impressive numbers in his first season at Town. In 26 appearances in all comps, he has scored four goals, got eight assists and won four penalties. His long-range strike against Southend United is sure to be a goal of the season contender.
Photo: Tina Jenner
3. Jamie Grimes
The towering centre-back has made himself a fan favourite for his dominant displays at the heart of the defence. Chesterfield have missed him when he's been absent. He's managed just one goal this season so that is an area he can improve, but of course his main job is keeping them out at the other end and he's excelled at that.
Photo: Mike Hewitt
4. Alex Whittle
A strong contender for the award. He struggled to get in the team for the first couple of months of the season but he's been one of the first names on the teamsheet since around November. The 29-year-old has been very consistent, played with heart, desire and energy week in week out, and chipped in with four goals and two assists.
Photo: Tina Jenner