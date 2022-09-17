Gime Toure opened the scoring after four minutes but Jamie Grimes equalised on eight minutes.

Josh Staunton made it 2-1 with 10 minutes remaining but substitute Jesurun Uchegbulam struck an 88th minute equaliser.

Let’s take a look at some of the big talking points from the game….

Paul Cook.

SIGN OF A GOOD SIDE

The sign of a good side is when they pick up points when not playing at their best and that was the case here. Town looked a bit leggy after the huge physical effort in midweek against Southend with 10-men but they dug in and got a result and who knows how valuable this draw could be at the end of the season. It wasn’t pretty but once again they showed some qualities that any team who wants to get promoted has to have. They found a way to get a positive result and that is what good teams do.

They never really had control of this game, they did not create a great deal and they caused their own problems at the back at times so in the end a point was the most they deserved.

To be fair, Yeovil played very well and did not look like a team who have only won once all season. On this evidence, they will give teams a good game at Huish Park and will be more than fine.

UNBEATEN

This draw ensured that Chesterfield held onto their unbeaten start to the season, extending the sequence to nine games.

A surprise defeat for Notts County at Dorking Wanderers means the Spireites are now the only unbeaten side in the National League.

Despite not collecting maximum points in Somerset, Wrexham, Solihull Moors and Boreham Wood were all also held so the Blues did not lose any ground.

LEGS ELEVEN

Goals here for Grimes and Uchegbulam means that Town now have 11 different scorers this season already which bodes well.

Whereas last season they relied heavily on the goals of Kabongo Tshimanga, this term the goals are coming from all over the park which takes the pressure off the strikers.

NITPICKING

Only a small point, but Chesterfield have conceded twice in both of their last two matches and in four of their first nine games overall. If they are to win promotion, they will need to tighten up at the back.

JEZ

This was Uchegbulam’s first Chesterfield since signing from Matlock Town in the summer and it was a lovely moment for the youngster whose enthusiasm has rubbed off on everyone.

He has continued to impress off the bench and he rescued a point here with a close-range finish with just two minutes remaining.

It is going to be hard for him to break into the starting line-up but if he carries on like this he is not going to be far away.

MISSING TRIO

It is worth pointing out that the Spireites train keeps going full speed without talented trio Armando Dobra, Akwasi Asante and Kabongo Tshimanga.

The thought of those three coming back into the team is a very exciting prospect.

TEAM