Tom Whelan, Jack Clarke and Michael Gyasi have all departed on season-long loans to fellow National League clubs recently.

Whelan joined Solihull Moors, Clarke went to Yeovil Town and Gyasi signed for Altrincham.

Whelan played the full 90 minutes in the Moors’ 3-0 win at Dorking Wanderer, who saw former Spireite Joe Cook sent off before half-time after receiving two yellow cards.

Jack Clarke is currently on loan at Yeovil Town. Picture: Tina Jenner.

Clarke, whose debut was described as ‘silky’ by Glovers boss Mark Cooper, got 75 minutes under his belt in a 2-0 away win at Dagenham and Redbridge.

But, unlike Whelan and Clarke, Gyasi was not on a winning team as he played 72 minutes of Altrincham’s 2-0 home defeat to Boreham Wood.

The above results leave Solihull 12th, Altrincham 13th and Yeovil 18th in the league table.