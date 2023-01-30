News you can trust since 1855
'Silky' - how Chesterfield trio got on at loan clubs at weekend

Chesterfield’s trio of players who are out on loan were involved in a mixed set of results over the weekend.

By Liam Norcliffe
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 30th Jan 2023, 12:30pm

Tom Whelan, Jack Clarke and Michael Gyasi have all departed on season-long loans to fellow National League clubs recently.

Whelan joined Solihull Moors, Clarke went to Yeovil Town and Gyasi signed for Altrincham.

Whelan played the full 90 minutes in the Moors’ 3-0 win at Dorking Wanderer, who saw former Spireite Joe Cook sent off before half-time after receiving two yellow cards.

Jack Clarke is currently on loan at Yeovil Town. Picture: Tina Jenner.
Clarke, whose debut was described as ‘silky’ by Glovers boss Mark Cooper, got 75 minutes under his belt in a 2-0 away win at Dagenham and Redbridge.

But, unlike Whelan and Clarke, Gyasi was not on a winning team as he played 72 minutes of Altrincham’s 2-0 home defeat to Boreham Wood.

The above results leave Solihull 12th, Altrincham 13th and Yeovil 18th in the league table.

Spireites assistant manager, Danny Webb, said last week that the trio could be recalled from their loans but only after they have spent at least one month at their respective clubs. Chesterfield would also need to give the loan club 24 hours notice.

