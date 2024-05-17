Signing of former Arsenal midfielder happened really 'quick', says Chesterfield coach
The 23-year-old midfielder has signed a permanent deal after a previous loan spell at the club a year ago.
Webb said: “It has been quite a quick activation of signing. We spoke about him the other day in the office and looked back to his time here before where he was a real positive influence on the squad. He was very popular with the supporters due to his energy, work-rate and talent. Sometimes things just happen, and this has just happened, and we certainly welcome him back with open arms.”
Akinola wasn’t always a regular starter when he was at the club last time but they feel he has qualities which will help in their first season back in the EFL.
"As much as we have been tipped by certain betting companies to go win the league again, it is not going to be that easy, there will be a big step-up in quality, and we are going to have to add a little bit more in all dimensions of our play, including aggression,” Webb explained. “I think he will be aggression to the team, pace and energy and life. You can’t have enough good players and he is certainly another good addition.”
With three new signings through the door early on, it looks like Chesterfield mean business next season.
Webb said: "The gaffer is big on getting things done early on, and I'm sure there will be some business done towards the end of the break and going into pre-season, but to have three players of that quality signed this early is a sign of intention of where we want to get to next season.
"It is all about looking forward now, we have achieved great things getting this team into League Two, but now let’s look forward because we want next season to be really successful.”
A friendly away at Matlock Town has been confirmed, and planning for the rest of the pre-season games is ‘virtually done.’
He added: "It is now down to business now for us, getting fit, carrying on the way the manager wants us to play, adding a few little dimensions maybe because it is going to be a different level to what a lot of people are used to next season.”
