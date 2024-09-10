Port Vale manager Darren Moore. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

Chesterfield take on fellow expected promotion contenders Port Vale this weekend.

The Spireites, in ninth, visit the 12th-placed Valiants this Saturday. We spoke to Port Vale journalist Mike Baggaley to get the lowdown on Town’s next opponents...

What’s been the story of Vale’s season so far?

Steady rather than spectacular. Victory on the opening day at Salford was an encouraging start but one point from the next three games, including a 4-0 thumping at Barrow, did not bode well. However, Vale were very impressive in Saturday’s 4-1 win at Newport and were 4-1 up before County got the first of their two red cards after the break.

There’s been a major rebuild of the squad in the summer after relegation and so it wouldn’t be a surprise if it takes Vale a little while to get going this season. We’re hoping the Newport win is a sign of things to come.

It’s fair to say this weekend’s game against one of the promotion favourites is eagerly anticipated. Vale came up short against Doncaster in their last home league game so it will be interesting to see how they do against another strong opponent.

Who are the influential players to watch in Darren Moore’s team?

Target man Jayden Stockley made his first league start on Saturday having been held back by a pre-season injury following his move from Fleetwood. He was excellent, winning pretty much everything in the air and scoring twice. It was the best target man performance from a Vale player since the days of post-war record scorer Tom Pope, or perhaps Jamie Proctor who was influential in the 2021/22 promotion season.

Look out also for on-loan Brighton winger Benicio whose pace and skill have quickly made him a crowd favourite. Captain Ben Garrity is playing in a slightly deeper midfield role than last season when he was top scorer with 12 goals but has still chipped in with two this season. Look out also for George Byers, the midfielder who was Vale’s marquee signing when he arrived on a free from Sheffield Wednesday this summer, to work again with Darren Moore. He has also been held back by a pre-season injury but impressed in his first league start at the weekend.

What type of football do Vale play?

They started the season with a 3-4-3 but changed to a 4-2-3-1 at Newport with Benicio, Lorent Tolaj and Ethan Chislett forming a dangerous attacking three behind Jayden Stockley.

Garrity partnered Byers in central midfield with a back four of, from right to left, Brandon Cover, Jesse Debrah, Connor Hall and Kyle John.

The manager said he felt the change of formation would suit that particular game. However, after Vale played so well, I don’t think anyone would be too surprised if he went for the same again this weekend.

Any injuries/suspensions and your predicted line-up?

Wing-backs or full-backs Mitch Clark and Sam Hart are both out injured and that’s the area of the squad where the manager has fewest options.

Central midfielder Ryan Croasdale missed the Newport game through illness having arguably been Vale’s most consistent player in the opening month. Former Sheffield Wednesday centre half Ben Heneghan is likely to return if the manager switches to a back three.

Predicted team (4-2-3-1): Ripley; Cover, Debrah, Hall, John; Byers, Garrity; Benicio, Tolaj, Chislett; Stockley.