'Sickener' - Chesterfield coach gutted at missing out on memorable FA Cup win against West Brom
Chesterfielc coach Danny Webb admitted it was a ‘sickener’ to concede in the 93rd minute and be denied a famous FA Cup win against West Brom after a thrilling 3-3 draw.
Brandon Thomas-Asante headed home at the death to break Town hearts and send it to a replay at The Hawthorns.
The Spireites had shown tremendous spirit to equalise twice and take the lead before half-time but they could not hold on against the Championship Baggies.
"I would be lying if I did not say it was a bit of a sickener,” Webb said.
"It is a bit raw at the minute.
"The players were so close to what would have been a memorable day in their careers, they can still get that at The Hawthorns but the lads have the right to be a bit sombre.
"It is still a really memorable day. We were so close to a massive upset but that is football.
"If we had held on for a couple more minutes there would have been a pitch invasion and the cameras would have been in the dressing room, but that’s football and that is why you have to be switched on right until the end against these teams.
"It is disappointing to concede so late but to score three goals against a Championship team, everyone can be very proud.
"It is one of the best games I have seen in a long time. It was really exciting.
"Fair play to West brom. We saw the reaction of their supporters at the end when they equalised, how much it means to them to get that replay. Their manager was bringing a lot of big-hitters on at the end. He was not happy that they were losing to a National League team.”
Dobra scored twice along with Tyrone Williams, while Thomas Asante found the net twice and Karlan Grant scored the other.
"It was a valiant display and I think they all got clapped off at the end for a reason,” Webb added.
"The manager was very keen for us to be on the front-foot and play with a high press.
"To a man I think we showed so much bravery and I think we can be proud of the performance.”
It is still to be confirmed but the replay is likey to take place Tuesday, January 17, meaning Chesterfield’s visit to Wrexham will be postponed.
Webb said: "We will take thousands down there and we will have to do it all over again. Football is about creating memories and hopefully we can create a lot of memories at The Hawthorns.”