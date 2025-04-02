Chesterfield beat Carlisle United 2-1 on Tuesday night.Chesterfield beat Carlisle United 2-1 on Tuesday night.
'Showed his quality' - Chesterfield player ratings from win against Carlisle United

By Liam Norcliffe
Published 2nd Apr 2025, 05:00 BST
Second-half goals from Liam Mandeville and Paddy Madden secured a 2-1 win for Chesterfield against 10-man Carlisle United on Tuesday night.

Here are our player ratings from the game...

He was minutes away from recording a third consecutive clean sheet until a mistake from Grimes left him facing a one-on-one from Hugill, who slotted in. It was a shame because Boot had been comfortable all night. He didn't have much to do, just one tip over from Davies' free-kick, but he was a calming presence with the ball at his feet.

1. Ryan Boot 6

He was minutes away from recording a third consecutive clean sheet until a mistake from Grimes left him facing a one-on-one from Hugill, who slotted in. It was a shame because Boot had been comfortable all night. He didn't have much to do, just one tip over from Davies' free-kick, but he was a calming presence with the ball at his feet. Photo: Cameron Smith

Composed in his defensive work and then became like Cafu once Carlisle were reduced to 10-men. Played more like a wide forward after that and showed an infectious work-rate which carried the hosts over the line. Carlisle keeper Breeze tipped his controlled volley around the post but Mandeville was not to be denied as he later drilled in the opener.

2. Liam Mandeville 8

Composed in his defensive work and then became like Cafu once Carlisle were reduced to 10-men. Played more like a wide forward after that and showed an infectious work-rate which carried the hosts over the line. Carlisle keeper Breeze tipped his controlled volley around the post but Mandeville was not to be denied as he later drilled in the opener. Photo: Tina Jenner

Another performance where he looked unflustered and just did his job without any fuss. Carlisle were pinned back in the second-half but he remained focused and kept the ball moving quickly.

3. Ash Palmer 7

Another performance where he looked unflustered and just did his job without any fuss. Carlisle were pinned back in the second-half but he remained focused and kept the ball moving quickly. Photo: Tina Jenner

The skipper will be remembered in this game for two identical errors. His pass straight to Kelly went unpunished in the first-half but when he did it again late on, this time Hugill did not let him off the hook. It lost the clean sheet and it made for a nervy ending.

4. Jamie Grimes 5

The skipper will be remembered in this game for two identical errors. His pass straight to Kelly went unpunished in the first-half but when he did it again late on, this time Hugill did not let him off the hook. It lost the clean sheet and it made for a nervy ending. Photo: Brian Eyre

