Shock Trophy exit for Hemel Hempstead
Manager Brad Quinton took full responsibility for what he called an ‘unacceptable’ performance, the sides drawing 1-1 in 90 minutes before the NPL Division One side won through 5-3 on spot kicks.
The Tudors were then due to return to action on Tuesday night with a home game against Bath City, played after the Gazette went to press.
They’ll then be at home again on Saturday as Eastbourne Borough are the visitors.
Berkhamsted, meanwhile, were beaten 2-1 at Halesowen Town in front of over 1,000 people on Saturday.
Having conceded twice in the last 20 minutes, Matt Bateman got his first Berko goal since returning to Broadwater in the closing stages but it was too little too late.
On Saturday, Berko are at home to St Ives Town, who are just above the relegation zone, five points ahead of Berko.