FC Halifax Town midfielder Jamie Allen, 27, is to appear on ITV’s popular dating show Love Island, which has a cash prize of £50,000 for the winners.

Allen, who only signed a new contract at the Shaymen in June, will enter the villa in Majorca in Wednesday night’s episode.

With pre-season well underway, it will mean Allen will miss some key training sessions and the last of the Shaymen’s friendlies.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Love Island final is on August 1, just days before the National League season starts on August 6.

Understandably, Allen’s decision to prioritise the show over his football has not gone down well with his club, hinting that action will be taken against him when he returns.

Halifax tweeted: “Jamie Allen has decided to join the cast of Love Island 2022, making his intentions clear that the opportunity is very important to him. The matter will be reviewed on his return.”

Love Island posted a picture of topless Allen alongside the three other contestants with the caption: “Did someone order FOUR new bombshells?”

Jamie Allen of FC Halifax Town is to go on ITV's Love Island. Picture: ITV/Love Island.

And in a video preview, Allen said: “I am not scared of stepping on anyone’s toes. If I want something, I will go and get it.”