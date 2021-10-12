Shirebrook Town pay for not taking chances against Harrogate
Goals from Adam Shaw and Rhys Davies saw Harrogate Railway beat Shirebrook 2-0.
Nathan Jessop shot just past the post on 12 minutes after a scrappy opening.
The Shirebrook man tested the keeper on 25 minutes with a free-kick, before Kiron Sykes-Tobin had a shot saved.
Jessop then had a goal ruled out on 40 minutes after he broke free, which the officials failing to play advantage following a handball by a Harrogate defender.
It proved to be a big turning point when Shaw slotted home from close on 50 minutes following a corner.
Sykes-Tobin had the chance to pull Shirebrook level but saw his shot deflected away for a corner.
It wasn’t long before Harrogate doubled their lead when Joe Crosby played in Davies who dinked it over an onrushing Lewis Hill.
Harrogate had chances to extend their lead with Shaw firing over from close range and Joe Crosby forcing Hill into a save.