Action from Shirebrook Town's win over Staveley.

Carlton Carty had Shirebrook first effort at goal as he attempted to lob the Staveley keeper but he managed to make his ground and keep Carty’s effort out.

With 10 minutes on the clock Nat Watson went close as he raced onto a loose ball on the edge of the box but failed to get his attempt on target.

Shirebrook were then forced into an early change as Jonathan Forte was forced off with injury and was replaced by Brad Kerr.

Chances had been few and far between in the opening 20 minutes but Shirebrook made the breakthrough in the 22nd minute when Nat Watson corner found Richard Patterson at the back post who headed in to mark his debut with a goal.

Now they had the lead Shirebrook set about trying to increase it as Rio Allan and Kieren Watson had chances but failed to take them and Shirebrook went in at the break with the lead.

The second half was less than a minute old when Staveley were awarded a very dubious penalty as the ref said Travis Munn had handled the ball but the ball had hit him in the chest, however the Shirebrook protests fell on def ears.

But justice would prevail as Owen Evans dived to his left and kept out Kian Tansley spot kick.

However the penalty miss seamed to spark Staveley into life as they began to show a lot more attacking intent than they did in the first half as Jack Deakin went close levelling the score.

Shirebrook looked to have weathered the early storm from the visitors as Carty went close to doubling the Shirebrook lead but saw his shot brilliantly saved by the Staveley keeper.

Sub Kiyani Clayton almost produced a spectacular goal as the Staveley goalkeeper messed up a clearance and the ball fell to Clayton just outside of the centre circle and, with the Staveley keeper off his line, Clayton shot towards goal but his effort went just wide of the post.

As the game headed into the final 15 minutes Staveley began to get back on top and threw everything at Shirebrook first James Gregory tried his luck from distance but Owen Evans produced a stunning save.