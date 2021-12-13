Shirebrook Town are so close to shock result against leaders North Ferriby

Ferriby haven’t lost league a game so far this season so it was unsurprising they started the game the better of the two teams with Levi Tarbotton and Josh Whiteley going close to opening the scoring for the home side.

But, having weathered the early storm, Shirebrook almost took the lead when Kenan McKenzie-Gray beat the offside trap and forced Ferriby goalkeeper Jordan Douglas into a save.

Minutes later Shirebrook were almost made to pay for that miss as Niall Tilsley hit the post from distance.

But in the 37th minute Shirebrook took the lead when McKenzie-Gray crossed from the right to Josh Parfitt who tapped in from close range.

The second half was just minutes old when the visitors had a fantastic chance to double that lead as Nathan Jessop was played in down the left one-on-one with Douglas, but he put his shot over the bar, then as Ferriby piled on the pressure, Josh Devereux also came close to scoring a second for Shirebrook.

As the game drifted into the last 20 minutes North Ferriby threw everything at Shirebrook with goalkeeper Lewis Hill pulling off a number of saves to keep their lead intact.