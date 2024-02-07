​Shirebrook secure late win over play-off rivals

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​With both sides level on points in NCEL Division One going into the game, it was a key clash in the play-off battle.

It was the visitors who made the brighter start to the game and from a corner, Owen Evans made a save down low to his right but Kane Reece was sharp enough to put in the rebound to give the visitors the lead in the fourth minute.

But as they game was heading towards the break Wombwell were reduced to ten men after Eddie Agnew received his second yellow card in as many minutes, the first yellow for an elbow on Shirebrook right back Igor Mlynarski and the second for a 50/50 tackle on Brad McGowan that the ref judged the Wombwell man was at fault for and gave him his marching orders.

Shirebrook get another effort in on goal during Saturday's win.

Shirebrook were much better in the second-half with Kieren Watson, Nat Watson and Carlton Carty all having opportunities but finally levelled the score in the 74th minute when Nat Watson picked up the ball on the edge of the box and fired past Jonathan Davis on the Wombwell goal.

Nat and brother Kieren both hit the woodwork, as did Adam Kimberley, before Kieren Watson got the winner in injury-time as his shot took a deflection off the goalkeeper and rolled into the net.

After the game Shirebrook manager Stephen Bodle said: “We deserved that today.

In the first-half I thought they bossed it and we know Wombwell are a good team and take some beating.

"Obviously them going down to ten had an effect on the game but it’s up to us to get the win whether were against ten or 11 and I thought our quality told in the end.

“There have been a number of games this season where we’ve bossed it and not been able to score so to get two today in the last 20 minutes was just reward for the lads’ hard work and sticking at it.

"We were far from our best today and the quality we normally have wasn’t on show but the work rate, desire and will to win was outstanding so I’m made up.

