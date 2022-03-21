Action from Shirebrook's win over Worsbrough Bridge.

It was Shirebrook who started the game well with Josh Devereux going close in the early minutes of the game and Josh Parfitt sending a shot just over the bar.

Shirebrook again went close in the 15th minute when McKenzie-Gray hit the bar but in the 22nd minute the ball fell to Grayson at the back post and he unleashed a left-footed half volley into the net leaving the Worsbrough keeper with no chance.

Shirebrook kept looking for more goals and McKenzie-Gray, Fabian Johnson and Devereux all had the opportunity to extend the lead.

Worsbrough really hadn’t offered much in an attacking sense in the first-half but that changed in the second with Lewis Hill being called into action for the first time in the game and Worsbrough were soon level as the ball was crossed from the left and Conor Glavin controlled and smashed past Hill.

Shirebrook didn’t let the setback affect them and soon began to push forward again with the crossbar being hit for the second time in the game, and McKenzie-Gray going close to restoring the lead.

But he wouldn’t have to wait long to get his name on the scoresheet as in the 71st minute the ball was played over the top to Parfitt who squared it to McKenzie-Gray to smash into the bottom corner for what would be the winner.