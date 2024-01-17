​Shirebrook lament missed opportunities

​Despite missing a number of chances Shirebrook could only draw 0-0 at Athersley Recreation on Saturday.

Shirebrook Town couldn't take their chances at Athersley on Saturday.

After starting the new year with victory Shirebrook were looking to make it back to back wins as they made the trip to Barnsley and created numerous chances throughout, including hitting the woodwork three times, whilst limiting the home side to long range efforts.

Nat Watson, Marcus Day and sub Oliver Grady were the unlucky trio to see their efforts strike post or crossbar, while Kieren Watson saw a late effort superbly saved by the Athersley goalkeeper.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After the game Shirebrook manager Stephen Bodle said: “It was a very frustrating afternoon as we had enough chances to win three or four games.

"Fair play to Athersley, they had a game plan and stuck to it but from our perspective it was very frustrating in terms of where we are in the league and the teams around us all winning.

"On another day we walk off scoring six or seven goals but now were playing catch up.

"The lads stuck at it and gave it everything but if you don’t take your chances you don’t win games and now we have to go to Parkgate next week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“That will be another massive game for us and we probably need to get the win if we want to win this league, otherwise it will be very difficult to achieve our aim for this season.”