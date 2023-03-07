​Shirebrook earn a point on the road in Bodle’s first game

It had been all change at Shirebrook since the disappointing defeat at Armthorpe with Bodle taking up his post as manager earlier than expected after his decision to cut short his spell at neighbours Ollerton Town.

As ever, when a new manager comes in it meant a raft of new players also arrived with him and the new look side had a tough opening assignment as play-off chasing Retford FC visited Langwith Road and the visitors started the game the stronger of the two teams.

Shirebrook goalkeeper Levi Owen was called into action early on however Shirebrook grew into the game and chances soon began to follow with the best of those chances falling to Lewis Murr whose cross went towards goal and looked like it was going to go in but the Retford goalkeeper managed to get finger tips to the ball and flick it onto the post.

Action from Shirebrook's game at Retford. Photo: Shirebrook Town FC.

Shirebrook had other chances to go into the break with the lead as Nathan Murr and Kian Tansley had shots at goal however the sides couldn’t be split and went in level at the break.

Shirebrook started the second-half the better of the two teams and almost took the lead minutes into the half when they were frustrated by the woodwork again as George Slack hit the crossbar with a header from Nathan Murr’s corner.

The visitors kept pushing with sub Fabian Johnson seeing his acrobatic effort go over the bar and with Sean Dickinson and Tansley also having shots at goal, however Retford almost took all three points as Alex Wonham was played through one-on-one with Owen and he knocked it round the keeper and saw his effort cleared off the line by Ash Grayson.

As the game went into the last ten minutes Shirebrook again pushed forward with sub Nathan Jessop and Tansley both having chances but the sides just couldn’t be split and both teams had to settle for a point.