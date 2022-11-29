Shirebrook draw in six-goal thriller

Action from Shirebrook's game on Saturday.

It was Worsborough who had the better of the opening minutes of the game with Joe Dunn being called into action early on to keep out Connor Brunt’s effort, however Shirebrook soon began to grow into the game and chances soon began to follow with Josh Parfit and Kyle Gaunt testing Davis Glover in the Worsbrough goal.

Shirebrook took the lead in the 25th minute when Steven Bonel capitalised on a defensive error from Worsbrough and smashed into the bottom corner.

However, the visitors weren’t behind for long as they were awarded a penalty in the 30th minute and Conor Glavin stepped up and sent Dunn the wrong way.

Worsbrough then took the lead in the 38th minute when they hit Shirebrook on the counter and the ball fell to Harley Holt who lobbed the on rushing Dunn.

Shirebrook almost went in level as minutes before the break Kiron Sykes Tobin saw a free-kick go inches wide of the post.

Shirebrook got level on 59 minutes when Josh Parfitt was played in 1 on 1 with the Worsbrough keeper and lobbed him make it 2-2.

But Worsbrough retook the lead in the 61st minute as Michael Jepps found space in the box and fired past Dunn.

Shirebrook had to commit more players forward so that meant Worsbrough looked dangerous on the break, but Shirebrook managed to deal with that threat and in the 86th minute levelled the score as Daniel Ramsey corner kick was swung in and after a number of deflections the ball ended up in the net.

