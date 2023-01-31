Shirebrook dealt big blow by late Parkgate winner

Action from Shirebrook's game with Parkgate.

The visitors were only one point and one place behind Shirebrook at the start of the afternoon and it was a very tense start to the game with both teams struggling to create chances, Josh Parfitt heading over for the hosts.

It was then the visitors who opened the scoring in the 19th minute through Taylor Nicholson.

Parkgate pushed forward looking for another goal and Shirebrook goalkeper Joe Dunn pulled off two fantastic saves.

Shirebrook pushed forward with Kyle Gaunt forcing the Parkgate keeper into a diving save after his goalbound effort looked like it was going to find the bottom corner.

Shirebrook did manage to get back into the game in the 38th minute when they were awarded a penalty after Parfitt was brought down in the box. Kenan McKenzie-Gray stepped up to take the penalty and sent the keeper the wrong way to level the scores.

Town almost went into the break in the lead after McKenzie-Gray hit the bar from close range.

Parkgate hit the post early in the second-half and Dunn denied Ross Duggan, while McKenzie-Gray and Fabian Johnson both went close for Town.

But just when it looked like the points would be shared, Parkgate took the lead in the 88th minute when they were awarded a free-kick in a dangerous position and Bradley Morton headed home.