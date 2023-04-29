News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
23 hours ago Body found in reservoir was murdered Marelle Sturrock’s fiancé
1 hour ago Jeff Stelling leaving Sky Sports after 30 years with Soccer Saturday
5 hours ago How to apply for free flight tickets to Hong Kong this summer
6 hours ago More acts announced for King Charles’ Coronation Concert
20 hours ago All state schools in England could be closed due to strikes
20 hours ago End of Wikipedia in UK possible under online safety bill

“Ooooft” “Meat and gravy” Sheffield Wednesday ratings in bittersweet win at Shrewsbury Town

So it’s the play-offs. In all likelihood, the task was always likely to be a case of building momentum ahead of what is to come. And Sheffield Wednesday did that at Shrewsbury Town, registering a 3-0 win thanks to a hat-trick from top scorer Michael Smith.

By Alex Miller
Published 29th Apr 2023, 16:59 BST
Updated 29th Apr 2023, 17:01 BST

The big man produced the full offering of what he does best; a curling effort first half, a customary header and a composed finish rounding-off the trio.

There were strong performances in defence, busy performances elsewhere.

Indeed, the win took Wednesday to within a point of their highest-ever tally in their 156-year history. But they’ll continue to fight for promotion from League One via the play-offs after Plymouth and Ipswich did enough elsewhere.

Here are our player ratings from New Meadow.

Not really called upon until the 50th minute, he did well to get down to Street’s mis-hit effort, the stooped to recover a dangerous-looking header shortly afterwards. One that may have gone unnoticed; it was his clever footwork started the move for the third.

1. Cameron Dawson - 7

Not really called upon until the 50th minute, he did well to get down to Street’s mis-hit effort, the stooped to recover a dangerous-looking header shortly afterwards. One that may have gone unnoticed; it was his clever footwork started the move for the third. Photo: UGC/Steve Ellis

Photo Sales
Looked confident from the off and fizzed through the ball that started Smith’s opener. In the air he was a vision of strength, winning double-figure aerials. Belted forward to good effect a couple of times. On days such as this with his confidence a-popping, he looks like the player that won the player of the season award not long ago.

2. Dominic Iorfa - 8

Looked confident from the off and fizzed through the ball that started Smith’s opener. In the air he was a vision of strength, winning double-figure aerials. Belted forward to good effect a couple of times. On days such as this with his confidence a-popping, he looks like the player that won the player of the season award not long ago. Photo: UGC/Steve Ellis

Photo Sales
After such a long time out of the starting line-up, you could have excused a rusty moment or two. He didn’t have any. Won some important headers and produced a vital block on 27 minutes and won a number of important headers. A ‘proper grown-up’ sort of performance. Off with 15 remaining for Flint in what looked to be a leg-saving exercise.

3. Michael Ihiekwe - 8

After such a long time out of the starting line-up, you could have excused a rusty moment or two. He didn’t have any. Won some important headers and produced a vital block on 27 minutes and won a number of important headers. A ‘proper grown-up’ sort of performance. Off with 15 remaining for Flint in what looked to be a leg-saving exercise. Photo: UGC/Steve Ellis

Photo Sales
The man for a shuffle-up, Palmer deputised at left centre-half. Made an important first-half block and moved the ball well in the main. Solid. Yellow carded for dissent, not for the first time this season. Off late moving a little gingerly.

4. Liam Palmer - 7

The man for a shuffle-up, Palmer deputised at left centre-half. Made an important first-half block and moved the ball well in the main. Solid. Yellow carded for dissent, not for the first time this season. Off late moving a little gingerly. Photo: UGC/Steve Ellis

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:Sheffield Wednesday