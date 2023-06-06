A host of former Sheffield Wednesday players are out on the free agent market - some have been linked with moves already, while with others we wait.
From the likes of modern icon Kieran Lee to short-term flops such as Elias Kachunga, have a wander through the wide range of 19 free agent former Owls and take a look at suggestions of where they might end up next.
1. Lewis Wing
A midfielder who arrived at Hillsborough last season to hopes of huge success, the then-Middlesbrough man failed to recover the sort of form he had showed down the road at Rotherham the previous season before his season-long loan was cut short and he left for Wycombe on January deadline day. Released this summer to some surprise. Now linked to a second tier return with interest from Coventry City, Blackburn Rovers, Sunderland, Preston North End, Reading and Rotherham. Photo: Catherine Ivill
2. Matt Penney
A Wednesday academy graduate, Penney was released after Owls relegation to League One to join Ipswich as part of a monster Paul Cook transfer whirlwind at Portman Road. When Cook left so did a breadth of opportunity for many of his signings. Loan stints at Motherwell and Charlton followed and now he’s on a free again. Motherwell may well prove keen to take him back north. Photo: Ashley Allen/Getty Images
3. Rolando Aarons
A short-lived Wednesday loanee in the 2018/19 season, Aarons set up shop at Huddersfield after release by Newcastle in 2021 but made only 11 league appearances. He too spent time on loan with Motherwell. Next destination unknown, last seen partying with Ivan Toney at his own 27th birthday bash. Photo: Alex Livesey
4. Sean Clare
Left S6 in 2018 to head to Hearts in controversial circumstances - but has since his feet once more in the EFL with Burton Albion and Charlton Athletic. Versatile these days - capable of playing in midfield or defence - he’s still only 26, he’s reportedly of interest to the the likes of QPR, Swansea and Cardiff. Photo: Gareth Copley