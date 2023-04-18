Long-awaited return of Sheffield Wednesday must wait - won’t play at Bristol Rovers

Defender Michael Ihiekwe last stepped out in Owls colours back in November before sustaining a knee injury outside of match action.

The former Rotherham United man had become a reliable performer in Darren Moore’s backline, making 23 appearances across all competitions.

Darren Moore spoke hopefully that Ihiekwe could make a return over the next couple of weeks and that is the case - though it will come in an under-23s match as he builds his match fitness ahead of a senior reintegration.

Ihiekwe was named in the Owlets side to face Queens Park Rangers at Middlewood Road on Tuesday afternoon and so will not feature against the Gas at the Memorial Stadium.