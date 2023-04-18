Long-awaited return of Sheffield Wednesday must wait - won’t play at Bristol Rovers
One of the walking wounded at Sheffield Wednesday will not make his long-awaited return to first team action at Bristol Rovers this evening.
Defender Michael Ihiekwe last stepped out in Owls colours back in November before sustaining a knee injury outside of match action.
The former Rotherham United man had become a reliable performer in Darren Moore’s backline, making 23 appearances across all competitions.
Darren Moore spoke hopefully that Ihiekwe could make a return over the next couple of weeks and that is the case - though it will come in an under-23s match as he builds his match fitness ahead of a senior reintegration.
Ihiekwe was named in the Owlets side to face Queens Park Rangers at Middlewood Road on Tuesday afternoon and so will not feature against the Gas at the Memorial Stadium.
Other notable players to have been named in the side are Ryan Galvin and man mountain defender Adam Alimi-Adetoro, who has featured in a handful of matchday squads in recent weeks.