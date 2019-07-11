Sheffield Wednesday heroics, taking on Jamie Carragher and Edgar Davids, giving his all for Chesterfield - the photos that captured Drew Talbot's career
Drew Talbot can look back on some fantastic memories as he hangs up his boots.
From play-off glory with Sheffield Wednesday to taking on the might of Liverpool as a Luton player and winning league titles with Chesterfield, Talbot's career has been a roller coaster ride.
Talbot's injury time goal helped seal a 4-2 win for the Owls against Hartlepool in the 2004/05 League One play-off final. He also won a spot-kick.
Talbot celebrating that famous play-off final victory with the Owls (Pic: Getty)
Talbot challenging Jamie Carragher in Luton's 1-1 FA Cup draw with Liverpool in 2008 (Pic: Getty)
Talbot celebrating a goal for Luton against Norwich City (Pic: Getty)
