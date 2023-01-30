The Cottagers emerged as the frontrunners to land Berge after the Blades’ perilous financial state saw them agree to do business over one of their star men. A £22m signing from Genk on this day in 2020, a fee of £20m plus add-ons has been mooted, with Newcastle United and Brighton also credited with an interest in the 24-year-old.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But according to reports from transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Fulham are close to agreeing a deal with Torino for Lukić, with the player soon expected to fly to London to put the finishing touches to the deal.

It remains to be seen how the Lukić deal affects Fulham’s move for Berge but they are not the only club in play, with United hoping to drive an auction for the Norwegian’s services before Tuesday’s transfer deadline.

The Blades are second in the Championship table and 12 points ahead of third in the race for the Premier League, but things are less serene off the pitch and the club recently were placed under a transfer embargo by the EFL for non-payment of an outstanding transfer sum.