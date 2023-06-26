The Blades’ youngsters had played their fixtures in Derbyshire for three years prior to last season after an agreement was struck with the previous ownership.

That deal ended last year but the Premier League club has announced their academy games will be returning to the newly-named SMH Group Stadium.

The Spireites had one of, if not the best, pitches in the National League last season.

The newly-named SMH Group Stadium. Picture: Tina Jenner.

In a statement, United said: “United's under 21s will return to Chesterfield FC's SMH Group Stadium for the majority of its league and cup games in the 2023/24 season.

“The Blades previously played in Chesterfield for three seasons before moving to York last season, but Mickey Collins and his team will return for the new campaign, with a selection of games as ever also being played at Bramall Lane.”

The new Professional Development League campaign gets under way on the weekend of August 12-13.

