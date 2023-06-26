News you can trust since 1855
Sheffield United youngsters to play matches at Chesterfield stadium next season

Sheffield United say their under-21s matches will be played at the home of the Spireites again.
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 26th Jun 2023, 15:49 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Jun 2023, 15:56 BST

The Blades’ youngsters had played their fixtures in Derbyshire for three years prior to last season after an agreement was struck with the previous ownership.

That deal ended last year but the Premier League club has announced their academy games will be returning to the newly-named SMH Group Stadium.

The Spireites had one of, if not the best, pitches in the National League last season.

The newly-named SMH Group Stadium. Picture: Tina Jenner.The newly-named SMH Group Stadium. Picture: Tina Jenner.
In a statement, United said: “United's under 21s will return to Chesterfield FC's SMH Group Stadium for the majority of its league and cup games in the 2023/24 season.

“The Blades previously played in Chesterfield for three seasons before moving to York last season, but Mickey Collins and his team will return for the new campaign, with a selection of games as ever also being played at Bramall Lane.”

The new Professional Development League campaign gets under way on the weekend of August 12-13.

Tickets for all games at the SMH Group Stadium will be priced at £4 adults, £2 concessions and £1 for season ticket holders of both Sheffield United and Chesterfield, the Blades said.

