4 . Kyle McFadzean 7

Booked for taking out Omochere so he had to be careful after that, which he was. Moved the ball around neatly and swept up when needed. Won more aeral duels (9) than anyone else. Got outmuscled a touch by Kilgour for the equaliser but responded with a superb flicked header at the near post which made it 2-1. It was Shearer-esque. Photo: Tina Jenner