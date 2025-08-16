Here are our player ratings from the game...
1. Zach Hemming 6
Didn't have much to do in terms of big saves. Unlucky that his fingertip stop from Kilgour fell into the path of Hutchinson to finish. Photo: Tina Jenner
2. Vontae Daley-Campbell 7
I think he gets my man of the match vote. A threat going forward, helping move Chesterfield up the pitch quickly, while also keeping things tight at the back. It's a big season for him and he has started strongly. Photo: Tom Morris
3. Chey Dunkley 7
Bounced back from his mistake in midweek to put in a more than steady showing, making more clearances (11) than anyone else. Photo: Tina Jenner
4. Kyle McFadzean 7
Booked for taking out Omochere so he had to be careful after that, which he was. Moved the ball around neatly and swept up when needed. Won more aeral duels (9) than anyone else. Got outmuscled a touch by Kilgour for the equaliser but responded with a superb flicked header at the near post which made it 2-1. It was Shearer-esque. Photo: Tina Jenner