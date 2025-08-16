Kyle McFadzean is mobbed by his team-mates after scoring. Picture: Tina Jenner.placeholder image
Kyle McFadzean is mobbed by his team-mates after scoring. Picture: Tina Jenner.

'Shearer-esque' - Chesterfield player ratings from win against Bristol Rovers

By Liam Norcliffe
Published 16th Aug 2025, 17:07 BST
Chesterfield secured their third straight win in the league as they beat 10-man Bristol Rovers 3-1.

Here are our player ratings from the game...

Didn't have much to do in terms of big saves. Unlucky that his fingertip stop from Kilgour fell into the path of Hutchinson to finish.

1. Zach Hemming 6

Didn't have much to do in terms of big saves. Unlucky that his fingertip stop from Kilgour fell into the path of Hutchinson to finish.

Photo Sales
I think he gets my man of the match vote. A threat going forward, helping move Chesterfield up the pitch quickly, while also keeping things tight at the back. It's a big season for him and he has started strongly.

2. Vontae Daley-Campbell 7

I think he gets my man of the match vote. A threat going forward, helping move Chesterfield up the pitch quickly, while also keeping things tight at the back. It's a big season for him and he has started strongly.

Photo Sales
Bounced back from his mistake in midweek to put in a more than steady showing, making more clearances (11) than anyone else.

3. Chey Dunkley 7

Bounced back from his mistake in midweek to put in a more than steady showing, making more clearances (11) than anyone else.

Photo Sales
Booked for taking out Omochere so he had to be careful after that, which he was. Moved the ball around neatly and swept up when needed. Won more aeral duels (9) than anyone else. Got outmuscled a touch by Kilgour for the equaliser but responded with a superb flicked header at the near post which made it 2-1. It was Shearer-esque.

4. Kyle McFadzean 7

Booked for taking out Omochere so he had to be careful after that, which he was. Moved the ball around neatly and swept up when needed. Won more aeral duels (9) than anyone else. Got outmuscled a touch by Kilgour for the equaliser but responded with a superb flicked header at the near post which made it 2-1. It was Shearer-esque.

Photo Sales
