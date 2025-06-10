Here are some of the latest moves to have got over the line...
1. Tom Iorpenda
The 20-year-old midfielder, pictured left, has joined Notts County on a season-long loan from Huddersfield Town. The youngster, described as an athletic and box-to-box midfielder, has made 15 appearances for the Terriers after being named Academy Player of the Season in 2023. Photo: Morgan Harlow
2. Patrick Brough
Tranmere Rovers have snapped up the defender, 29, after two years playing in League One with Northampton Town. Before that he spent four seasons at Barrow. Photo: Pete Norton
3. Adebola Oluwo
The centre-back, 25, has left National League champions Barnet and penned a two-year deal with Salford City. He made 36 appearances last season, scoring six goals, and helped the Bees record 14 clean sheets. Photo: Richard Pelham
4. Emmanuel Osadebe
The 28-year-old central midfielder has moved to Barnet after leaving Forest Green Rovers. He has also played for the likes of Gillingham, Walsall and Bradford City. Photo: Pete Norton
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.