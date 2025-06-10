Mitch Pinnock.Mitch Pinnock.
Seven more League Two transfers as Notts County, Tranmere Rovers and Walsall add to squads

By Liam Norcliffe
Published 10th Jun 2025, 16:18 BST
Updated 10th Jun 2025, 16:41 BST
Chesterfield fans are still waiting for the club to complete their first summer signing but there have been deals taking place around the rest of League Two.

Here are some of the latest moves to have got over the line...

The 20-year-old midfielder, pictured left, has joined Notts County on a season-long loan from Huddersfield Town. The youngster, described as an athletic and box-to-box midfielder, has made 15 appearances for the Terriers after being named Academy Player of the Season in 2023.

1. Tom Iorpenda

The 20-year-old midfielder, pictured left, has joined Notts County on a season-long loan from Huddersfield Town. The youngster, described as an athletic and box-to-box midfielder, has made 15 appearances for the Terriers after being named Academy Player of the Season in 2023. Photo: Morgan Harlow

Tranmere Rovers have snapped up the defender, 29, after two years playing in League One with Northampton Town. Before that he spent four seasons at Barrow.

2. Patrick Brough

Tranmere Rovers have snapped up the defender, 29, after two years playing in League One with Northampton Town. Before that he spent four seasons at Barrow. Photo: Pete Norton

The centre-back, 25, has left National League champions Barnet and penned a two-year deal with Salford City. He made 36 appearances last season, scoring six goals, and helped the Bees record 14 clean sheets.

3. Adebola Oluwo

The centre-back, 25, has left National League champions Barnet and penned a two-year deal with Salford City. He made 36 appearances last season, scoring six goals, and helped the Bees record 14 clean sheets. Photo: Richard Pelham

The 28-year-old central midfielder has moved to Barnet after leaving Forest Green Rovers. He has also played for the likes of Gillingham, Walsall and Bradford City.

4. Emmanuel Osadebe

The 28-year-old central midfielder has moved to Barnet after leaving Forest Green Rovers. He has also played for the likes of Gillingham, Walsall and Bradford City. Photo: Pete Norton

