Grigg limped off just before half-time on Saturday against Port Vale with an ankle problem and the initial assessment was ‘not great.’
Paddy Madden is working his way back to full fitness after a calf injury and is not thought to be far away, while Kane Drummond is another option but he is still finding his feet after a summer move from Macclesfield. But with Joe Quigley sold to Forest Green Rovers on deadline day, the Spireites were already light in numbers up front anyway before Grigg hobbled off.
With that in mind, here are seven free agent strikers who are available, although whether they are realistic or not is another question...
1. Martyn Waghorn
The 34-year-old is a free agent after leaving Derby County, where he scored seven goals in 24 appearances to help them win promotion from League One last season. He has played for some big clubs including Sunderland, Rangers, Charlton Athletic, Leicester City, Ipswich Town and Coventry City. Waghorn clearly still has ambitions to play because he has been playing friendly matches arranged by the PFA for out-of-contract players. Photo: Naomi Baker
2. Admiral Muskwe
Born in Zimbabwe, the 26-year-old started his career at Leicester City and also has Swindon Town, Wycombe Wanderers, Luton Town, Fleetwood Town and Exeter City on his CV. His goalscoring record doesn't jump off the page at you but Luton rarely get their recruitment wrong and they saw something in him to offer him a three-year deal in 2021. He's a decent age to work with - his best years could be ahead of him. Photo: David Rogers
3. Scott Hogan
The experienced striker, 32, is available after leaving Birmingham City. There's a question about whether he would be willing to drop down to League Two. He's another one who has played for some historic clubs like Aston Villa, Sheffield United, Stoke City and Brentford. You'd imagine he's had some offers so it depends what he is holding out for. Photo: Cameron Howard
4. Connor Wickham
Wickham made his debut at 16 and he's still going now at 31. The former England youth international is open to offers after a short spell at Charlton Athletic last season. He has only played a handful of games in each campaign for some years now so fitness/injury record would be a concern. Only seems to sign short-term contracts towards the end of seasons as well. Photo: Pete Norton
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.