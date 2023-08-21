On set-plays, Webb said: “We have got things that we aim to do, I think we have scored five now, and like I have said before, I can say do this and do that but if Liam Mandeville’s delivery is poor and Ash Palmer is not as aggressive as he is then it is not a goal. So it is down to those boys who are putting those set-pieces away at the minute. You have got Mandy, James Berry, Kingy, all lads who can put a ball in the box really well and we have got some big lads. We did ever so well at that side of things last year and I am looking for a little bit more this year as well and so far so good.”