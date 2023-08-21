Set-pieces are proving key for Chesterfield in early part of season
The Spireites’ free-flowing football is very easy on the eye but almost half of their goals scored in the first four matches have come from set-pieces.
Town have bagged 11 times already, scoring five from set-pieces, including against every opposition so far.
And on the flip side, they have only conceded once from set-pieces themselves.
The coaching staff work hard on them on the training ground, with a variety of different drills created, and it is paying off.
Assistant manager, Danny Webb, who can always been seen organising and bellowing out instructions from the touchline when it comes to set-plays on matchdays, threw his arms up in joy when Ash Palmer’s terrific header from Liam Mandeville’s corner gave Chesterfield the lead against Oldham Athletic on Saturday.
On set-plays, Webb said: “We have got things that we aim to do, I think we have scored five now, and like I have said before, I can say do this and do that but if Liam Mandeville’s delivery is poor and Ash Palmer is not as aggressive as he is then it is not a goal. So it is down to those boys who are putting those set-pieces away at the minute. You have got Mandy, James Berry, Kingy, all lads who can put a ball in the box really well and we have got some big lads. We did ever so well at that side of things last year and I am looking for a little bit more this year as well and so far so good.”
Goals scored from set-pieces this season:
- Ryan Colclough v Dorking Wanderers (finish from a corner)
- Liam Mandeville v Dorking Wanderers (direct free-kick)
- Tyrone Williams v AFC Fylde (second phase of play from a corner)
- Tom Naylor v Oxford City (header from a corner)
- Ash Palmer v Oldham Athletic (header from a corner)
Goals conceded from set-pieces this season:
- v AFC Fylde (Harry Davis header from a corner)
Chesterfield are back in action this bank holiday weekend with a double-header against Altrincham away on Saturday before hosting Hartlepool United on Monday.