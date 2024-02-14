​Semi-finals washed out but Rovers beat Pilsley

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​There was one HKL ONE game that did go ahead and that was at Brookfield Academy where Brampton Moor Rovers took on Pilsley Community. Pilsley were rooted to the foot of the table and remained there as Rovers came out on top 2-1 with Michael Hunter and Dan Keenan hitting the winning goals.

HKL THREE fared better with four games taking place. Leaders MSK Utd were in action taking on Poolsbrook Town and the result went very much as you would expect with top taking on bottom with MSK winning 4-1, Kain Murphy starring for the leaders claiming a hat trick with Brad Gray scoring the fourth, moving their side ten points clear and very much in control of the division.

FC Duke beat Shinnon 5-0 despite playing the last 20 minutes of the game with ten men following Tom Raybould’s dismissal. However, by then victory was virtually assured with Tim Garfoot having given Duke the lead in the 15th minute and adding a third on 35 following Kyle Perrin’s 25th minute strike.

Chesterfield Sunday League round-up.

Three became four when Garfoot completed a fine hat-trick on the hour mark, Perrins netting his second and MSK’s fifth 18 minutes from time.

Two Danny Stevenson goals plus a third from substitute Conner Jones three minutes into stoppage time earned AFC Whitwell a 3-1 win over Barlborough. Tibshelf Community beat Steelmelters 3-0 to move up to fourth.

In HKL FOUR there was just one game and it was Walkers Wanderers who claimed the three points on offer by beating Hasland Community 2-0, Joseph Walker scoring for a ninth time this season, Josh Watts for a second.

There appears to be no stopping Clowne Comets’ pursuit of the HKL FIVE title as they hammered Crown and Anchor 8-1 to move four points clear of second placed Spartans Reserves with two games in hand.