Sell-out crowd awaits at Technique Stadium for Chesterfield ahead of FA Cup clash against West Brom
Tickets for the Chesterfield vs West Brom FA Cup tie have officially sold out.
At 2.00pm today, Chesterfield announced that all tickets for the FA Cup third-round tie against West Brom tomorrow had sold out.
There will be a 10,504 capacity crowd in attendance for the fixture – with a 1,988 strong away following from the Baggies. This is the first time the sides have met in competitive action since 1948 – and their first ever FA Cup clash.
Chesterfield have advised supporters to arrive in good time ahead of the game, to avoid queues building up before kick-off – with gates opening from 1.30pm.
This is the second time in as many seasons that Chesterfield have reached this stage of the competition – losing 5-1 to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge last year.
The Spireites have already dispatched Anstey Nomads, Northampton Town and AFC Wimbledon so far – and will be hoping to go one further than last season and knock out a third higher-league time in the process.