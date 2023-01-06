Sell-out crowd awaits at Technique Stadium for Chesterfield ahead of FA Cup clash against West Brom

At 2.00pm today, Chesterfield announced that all tickets for the FA Cup third-round tie against West Brom tomorrow had sold out.

There will be a 10,504 capacity crowd in attendance for the fixture – with a 1,988 strong away following from the Baggies. This is the first time the sides have met in competitive action since 1948 – and their first ever FA Cup clash.

Chesterfield have advised supporters to arrive in good time ahead of the game, to avoid queues building up before kick-off – with gates opening from 1.30pm.

A sell-out crowd awaits at the Technique Stadium tomorrow.

This is the second time in as many seasons that Chesterfield have reached this stage of the competition – losing 5-1 to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge last year.

