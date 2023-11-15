'Selection dilemma' - Chesterfield predicted line-up for Southend United clash
Chesterfield will be aiming to continue their impressive form when they take on Southend United.
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 15th Nov 2023, 11:54 GMT
Updated 15th Nov 2023, 12:10 GMT
The Spireites are top of the table and are unbeaten in 15 in all competitions, including seven successive wins. The Shrimpers are 16th but would be in the play-offs had it not been for a 10-point deduction. The future is looking brighter for them, with a takeover set to be completed in the coming weeks.
Let’s take a look at how Town could line-up at Roots Hall on Saturday...
