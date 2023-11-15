News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
Chesterfield take on Southend United on Saturday.Chesterfield take on Southend United on Saturday.
Chesterfield take on Southend United on Saturday.

'Selection dilemma' - Chesterfield predicted line-up for Southend United clash

Chesterfield will be aiming to continue their impressive form when they take on Southend United.
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 15th Nov 2023, 11:54 GMT
Updated 15th Nov 2023, 12:10 GMT

The Spireites are top of the table and are unbeaten in 15 in all competitions, including seven successive wins. The Shrimpers are 16th but would be in the play-offs had it not been for a 10-point deduction. The future is looking brighter for them, with a takeover set to be completed in the coming weeks.

Let’s take a look at how Town could line-up at Roots Hall on Saturday...

Four clean sheets in all comps. He will have been gutted not to have got a fifth against Barnet.

1. Harry Tyrer - GK

Four clean sheets in all comps. He will have been gutted not to have got a fifth against Barnet. Photo: Tina Jenner

Photo Sales
Who would have thought he would be THIS good at right-back. Five goals and 10 assists for the season.

2. Liam Mandeville - RB

Who would have thought he would be THIS good at right-back. Five goals and 10 assists for the season. Photo: Tina Jenner

Photo Sales
His opportunity has come about after an injury to Tyrone Williams but he has grabbed it with both hands.

3. Ash Palmer - CB

His opportunity has come about after an injury to Tyrone Williams but he has grabbed it with both hands. Photo: Jan Kruger

Photo Sales
He has made a remarkable 84 consecutive league starts. Can he get 100?

4. Jamie Grimes - CB

He has made a remarkable 84 consecutive league starts. Can he get 100? Photo: Tina Jenner

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:ChesterfieldSpireites