'Seed-planting' - insight into Chesterfield's successful set-piece routines

The Spireites rescued the most points (24) from losing positions last season and they did it again on Monday, coming from two goals down to beat Hartlepool United 3-2.

Town were successful at set-plays last season and they have hit the ground running again this term with eight of their 15 goals coming from that method.

Against Hartlepool, Jamie Grimes made it 2-2 with a header from a corner and then the winner came by playing a short free-kick which led to Tom Naylor finding the net.

Jamie Grimes has scored two goals from corners this season. Picture: Tina Jenner.

It means the Blues have scored six goals directly from corners and two from free-kicks.

Assistant manager, Danny Webb, plays a big part in set-pieces and he has provided some insight into the work they do on them.

He told the DT: “The manager likes to name his team quite early in the week, maybe on a Thursday, barring any last-minute decisions.

“Once the team is nailed I will take the starting boys away from the other group and work on some certain things. We focus on the opposition, what they do and how they defend. Jack (Stephenson), the analyst, does really well, we sit down together and go through things like stats and that sort of stuff.

“I am a big believer that you set them up in a structure and then if there is something they see within that, we give them the freedom to do it. For example, if a short corner is on, go and do a short corner. But, ultimately, we have got our own things in-house where we are aiming for certain people in certain areas and certain runs.”

Liam Mandeville has been on corner duty this season and his deliveries have been a huge bonus.

Webb continued: “If Liam Mandeville has three or four corners and keeps hitting the first man, people get the ump so there is a lot of pressure on those corners when you have got 8,000 people watching you so him and the lads attacking deserve a lot of credit.

“We have got some big boys, it is good to have technical players, but you need that balance of the physical lads as well.

“There is a method to what we do and it is down to those on the pitch to keep scoring.”

Webb’s coaching career has seen him work in academies and he says he still likes working with youngsters but he has also developed another passion.

“Because I am older now I like the side of things that will win you games, the fine-lines, that side of it,” he explained.