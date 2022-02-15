The first batch of pictures take us to Blundell Park and a 1-0 defeat for Spireites on 7th April 2018.
A Mitch Rose penalty with two minutes to go sealed a win for the hosts in front of 6,780 fans.
The second batch of pictures heads to the Racecourse Ground a year later, where Spireites exited the FA Cup after a 1-0 defeat to Wrexham.
We end on a positive with pictures from a 2-1 win for Spireites over Newport County last season.
1. Grimsby Town v Chesterfield - 2018
A Chesterfield fan before kick-off at Blundell Park ahead of a 1-0 defeat for Spireites on 7th April 2018. Photo: Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTD
2. Grimsby Town v Chesterfield - 2018
Chesterfield fans before kick-off at Blundell Park ahead of a 1-0 defeat for Spireites on 7th April 2018. Photo: Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTD
3. Grimsby Town v Chesterfield - 2018
A Chesterfield fan before kick-off at Blundell Park ahead of a 1-0 defeat for Spireites on 7th April 2018. Photo: Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTD
4. Grimsby Town v Chesterfield - 2018
Chesterfield fans before kick-off at Blundell Park ahead of a 1-0 defeat for Spireites on 7th April 2018. Photo: Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTD