Chesterfield fans before kick-off at Blundell Park ahead of a 1-0 defeat for Spireites on 7th April 2018.Chesterfield fans before kick-off at Blundell Park ahead of a 1-0 defeat for Spireites on 7th April 2018.
Stephen Thirkill
Published 4th Jul 2024, 06:52 BST
Our latest Spireites retro fans gallery takes us back to these fixtures with Grimsby Town and Wrexham.

The first batch of pictures take us to Blundell Park and a 1-0 defeat for Spireites on 7th April 2018.

A Mitch Rose penalty with two minutes to go sealed a win for the hosts in front of 6,780 fans.

The second batch of pictures heads to the Racecourse Ground a year later, where Spireites exited the FA Cup after a 1-0 defeat to Wrexham.

A Chesterfield fan before kick-off at Blundell Park ahead of a 1-0 defeat for Spireites on 7th April 2018.

1. Grimsby Town v Chesterfield - 2018

A Chesterfield fan before kick-off at Blundell Park ahead of a 1-0 defeat for Spireites on 7th April 2018.Photo: Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTD

2. Grimsby Town v Chesterfield - 2018

Chesterfield fans before kick-off at Blundell Park ahead of a 1-0 defeat for Spireites on 7th April 2018.Photo: Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTD

A Chesterfield fan before kick-off at Blundell Park ahead of a 1-0 defeat for Spireites on 7th April 2018.

3. Grimsby Town v Chesterfield - 2018

A Chesterfield fan before kick-off at Blundell Park ahead of a 1-0 defeat for Spireites on 7th April 2018.Photo: Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTD

4. Grimsby Town v Chesterfield - 2018

Chesterfield fans before kick-off at Blundell Park ahead of a 1-0 defeat for Spireites on 7th April 2018.Photo: Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTD

