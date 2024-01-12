See who you can spot in this retro fans gallery from past Chesterfield matches with Grimsby Town and Wrexham
Our latest Spireites retro fans gallery takes us back to these fixtures with Grimsby Town and Wrexham.
The first batch of pictures take us to Blundell Park and a 1-0 defeat for Spireites on 7th April 2018.
A Mitch Rose penalty with two minutes to go sealed a win for the hosts in front of 6,780 fans.
The second batch of pictures heads to the Racecourse Ground a year later, where Spireites exited the FA Cup after a 1-0 defeat to Wrexham.
