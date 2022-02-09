Chesterfield fans before the game at Chorley on 7th March 2020. Who can you spot?placeholder image
See who you can spot in this retro fans gallery from Chesterfield's games with Chorley and Ebbsfleet in early 2020

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 9th Feb 2022, 07:01 BST
Updated 2nd Jul 2025, 16:42 BST
Our latest Spireites retro fan galleries take us back to two games early in 2020.

The first batch of images take us over to Victory Park and a 2-1 victory over Chorley on 7th March 2020.

Goals from Tom Denton and Jordan Cropper were enough to seal all three points.

The latter images are from a resounding home win over Ebbsfleet on Feb 22nd that year.

Chesterfield cruised to a 4-0 victory in which Nathan Tyson bagged a hat-trick.

Take a look and see if you can spot a mate.

Chesterfield fans before the game at Chorley on 7th March 2020. Who can you spot?

1. Chorley v Chesterfield

Chesterfield fans before the game at Chorley on 7th March 2020. Who can you spot? Photo: Steve Flynn/AHPIX LTD

Chesterfield fans before the game at Chorley on 7th March 2020. Who can you spot?

2. Chorley v Chesterfield

Chesterfield fans before the game at Chorley on 7th March 2020. Who can you spot? Photo: Steve Flynn/AHPIX LTD

Chesterfield fans before the game at Chorley on 7th March 2020. Who can you spot?

3. Chorley v Chesterfield

Chesterfield fans before the game at Chorley on 7th March 2020. Who can you spot? Photo: Steve Flynn/AHPIX LTD

Chesterfield fans before the game at Chorley on 7th March 2020. Who can you spot?

4. Chorley v Chesterfield

Chesterfield fans before the game at Chorley on 7th March 2020. Who can you spot? Photo: Steve Flynn/AHPIX LTD

