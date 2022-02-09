The first batch of images take us over to Victory Park and a 2-1 victory over Chorley on 7th March 2020.
Goals from Tom Denton and Jordan Cropper were enough to seal all three points.
The latter images are from a resounding home win over Ebbsfleet on Feb 22nd that year.
Chesterfield cruised to a 4-0 victory in which Nathan Tyson bagged a hat-trick.
Take a look and see if you can spot a mate.
1. Chorley v Chesterfield
Chesterfield fans before the game at Chorley on 7th March 2020. Who can you spot? Photo: Steve Flynn/AHPIX LTD
2. Chorley v Chesterfield
Chesterfield fans before the game at Chorley on 7th March 2020. Who can you spot? Photo: Steve Flynn/AHPIX LTD
3. Chorley v Chesterfield
Chesterfield fans before the game at Chorley on 7th March 2020. Who can you spot? Photo: Steve Flynn/AHPIX LTD
4. Chorley v Chesterfield
Chesterfield fans before the game at Chorley on 7th March 2020. Who can you spot? Photo: Steve Flynn/AHPIX LTD